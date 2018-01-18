PD: Man exposes himself to kids at Phoenix bakery

A man who has been arrested for indecent expose was at it again at a Phoenix bakery where kids saw him expose himself, police said.

It happened on Jan. 10 at 12th Street and Dunlap Avenue.

Police said Peter David LaHood had his pants down to his knees, touched himself and exposed himself to a 14-year-old girl, a 16-year-old girl and an adult. He was standing by the bakery glass window, according to police.

He was arrested and booked on one count of felony indecent exposure and two misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure.

Court documents said LaHood is homeless.

