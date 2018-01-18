County board to pick replacement for senator who resigned to run for Congress

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors is set to name a replacement for a Republican state senator who resigned to run for Congress.

Thursday's scheduled board action comes after Debbie Lesko stepped down to seek the seat vacated by U.S. Rep Trent Franks. He resigned amid sexual harassment allegations.

Republican committee members in Lesko's 21st Legislative District in the western Phoenix suburbs nominated three party members as potential replacements. They are current state Rep. Tony Rivero and former state Reps. Jean McGrath and Rick Gray.

A dozen Republicans and three Democrats are seeking Franks' old seat after one GOP hopeful withdrew. A primary is set for next month, followed by an April general election.

The board previously replaced former Sen. Steve Montenegro, who also resigned to seek Franks' seat.

