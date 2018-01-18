Dry winter drags on in Arizona

There hasn't been a lot of snow in the higher elevations for Arizona. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The new data released by the U.S. Drought Monitor shows drought continuing throughout most of Arizona.

"Severe Drought" encompassed a good portion of eastern Arizona which has had very little snow this winter. Look for the swath of orange that is painted over eastern AZ.

Places like Alpine, Arizona, only saw trace amounts of snow in December when they should have closer to 8 inches for the month.

The story is same for many normally snowy locations around northern Arizona.

The 2016/2017 winter brought more snow, much more than we have seen so far.

And if we look at the drought maps same at time frame in 2017 we can see the drought picture was much better.

Many areas in northern and northwestern Arizona showed no signs of drought at all. Look for all the areas of white below.

We still have some time to get a few good snow storms in, but the clock is definitely ticking!

The weekend will bring snow above 5,000 feet to Arizona, with 3 to 5 inches possible for places like Flagstaff. That will help, but we sure do need more!

