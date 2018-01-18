Court to rule on appeal of man convicted in Glendale officer's death

The Arizona Supreme Court is expected to issue a ruling Thursday in an appeal by a man convicted in the 2007 shooting death of a Glendale police officer during a routine traffic stop.

A jury sentenced Bryan Wayne Hulsey to death for his murder conviction in Officer Anthony Holly's death.

[READ MORE: Bryan Hulsey sentenced to death in murder of police officer]

[AND THIS: Jury finds Bryan Hulsey guilty of 1st-degree murder in police officer's death]

The officer was killed after Hulsey exited a vehicle that had been pulled over for speeding and not having a license plate.

Hulsey was a passenger, while Holly was there to serve as backup to another officer who made the stop.

Defense attorneys argued Holly was unintentionally shot by the other officer because the bullet that killed Holly wasn't recovered during the autopsy, though tiny metal fragments remained in his body.

Medical examiners concluded the fragments didn't have forensic value.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.