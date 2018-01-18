New deep-brain stimulation device offers hope in Parkinson's treatment

Parkinson's disease patients are getting a new level of treatment with a brand new, high-tech deep brain stimulation implant.

The first surgery of this kind in Arizona will take place at the end of January at St. Joseph's Hospital.

In December, the Food and Drug Administration approved the new deep brain stimulation (DBS) device from Boston Scientific, the third such device available in the United States. DBS delivers targeted electrical stimulation to specific regions of the brain to treat symptoms associated with movement disorders such as tremors.

Boston Scientific’s Vercise DBS system will give neurologists more control over previous models when treating patients.

The Vercise is smaller than ones that came before and has a lifespan of 15 years. Prior DBS devices had to be replaced every three years, on average.

The Vercise is implanted into the patient's brain and chest. The device in the chest can be recharged through a wireless charging system the patient wears around the neck. Vercise is being used at the Arizona Neurology Associates in Sun City.

