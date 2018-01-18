As Seen on GMAZ: Thursday, Jan 18, 2018

For more information on Good Morning Arizona segments on Thursday, Jan 18, 2018


7:45am-Free “Saving Lives with St. Luke’s” Classes
Held by: St. Luke’s Medical Center
For more information, visit: 
www.stlukesmedcenter.org
 
8:55am- Mocktails for a dry January 
Protein House, a health conscious spot offers healthy shots  and mocktails that pack health benefits and with no regrets. 

Protein House - Arcadia
3141 E. Indian School Rd Suite #111 
Phoenix, AZ 85016 
602-354-5400

Protein House - Scottsdale
7077 E. Mayo Blvd Suite B-100 
Scottsdale, AZ 85054 
480-502-5183

9:15am- Miss Foundation / CareFarm Yoga
Angels Asana Ale is an event to raise money for the MISS Foundation. It will include a yoga class with Julie T-Bell and Desiree Grobstein with a DJ and music. 

To donate:
https://missfoundation.org/angelsasanaale2018

9:55am-Arizona Theatre Company production of Man of La Mancha
www.arizonatheatre.org
(602) 256-6995
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ArizonaTheatreCompany
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/arizonatheatre/
Twitter: @arizonatheatre

