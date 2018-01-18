Female bicyclist struck by vehicle in Phoenix, critically injured

A woman riding a bicycle was struck and critically injured by a vehicle Wednesday morning in Phoenix.

According to Phoenix police, an adult male driver traveling eastbound near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road drove left of center and struck the woman who was riding on the north sidewalk.

The woman was taken to a local hospital where she remains in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and was evaluated by officers. No word yet on whether speed or impairment were factors in the crash.

Indian School Road was restricted between 19th and 23rd avenues for the investigation but has since reopened.

