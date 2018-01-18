Hitler's parade car up for auction in Scottsdale ends in 'no sale'

However, the highest bid yesterday was just $7. So, the auction ended in a "no sale." (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The car was already a rarity in the automotive world but to add the history involving the infamous Nazi dictator just added to the allure of the vehicle. The car had some work done to the body and engine but the interior was mostly original.

However, the highest bid yesterday was just $7 million. So, the auction ended in a "no sale."

John Kruse with Worldwide Auctioneers said the history of the car is interesting. At the end of the second World War, the U.S. Army used the vehicle until it went through several owners including a VFW that used the car in parades.

