Landfill search for missing Phoenix mom ending Friday, wrap-up expected next week

According to the Phoenix Police Department, crews will be ending their nearly 13-week search for a missing Phoenix woman at a Buckeye landfill Friday.

The department began their search at the State Route 85 landfill in mid-October and was originally scheduled to be a 9-week search.

However, the Phoenix Police Department extended the search after the 9-week period came to a close because they wanted to thoroughly search the entire area they thought the body might be.

With the search expected to conclude on Friday, Sgt. Alan Pfohl said a wrap-up will be released early next week.

Her live-in boyfriend, Robert Interval Jr. 37, was arrested in her presumed death. He pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder when he was arraigned in June.

Although Mustafa’s body has not been found, search warrant paperwork says investigators found evidence of blood in the home she and Interval shared.

Family members told police that Mustafa feared Interval and planned to leave him. Police checking on Mustafa found her car, purse and cellphone at the couple's home.

Investigators eliminated all other possibilities before concluding that her body is likely at the landfill southwest of Phoenix.

Video previously released by police showed dozens of searchers wearing rubber boots and protective clothing and face masks using long-tined rakes to examine material excavated from the landfill by a power shovel.

In 2011, authorities unsuccessfully searched a Phoenix-area landfill for the body of a 5-year-old Glendale girl who allegedly was beaten, neglected and confined to a closet before being dumped in the trash.

Jhessye Shockley's body was never found.

Her mother, Jerice Hunter, was convicted of first-degree murder and child abuse and sentenced to life in prison.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

