Stickers going on trucks to reach human trafficking victims

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich speaks about the partnership between his office and Truckers Against Trafficking to help stop human trafficking in Arizona. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A campaign against human trafficking aims to enlist the help of thousands of truck drivers.

The Arizona Attorney General's Office says it is donating to pay for more than 25,000 window stickers to be placed on big rigs throughout the state to encourage trafficking victims to call or text for help.

The window sticker states, “Do You Need Help?” and lists the National Human Trafficking Hotline or victims can text “HELP” to 233-733 (Be Free).

[READ MORE: Phoenix police arrest 86 in human trafficking sting]

Companies involved in the Truckers Against Trafficking campaign include Albertsons, Knight Transportation, Swift Transportation and Western Refining.

Attorney General Mark Brnovich says the stickers will be a visible tool for the campaign because of the large number of trucks traveling around the state.

“Our goal is to reach out to victims of human trafficking and hopefully give them the courage to call or text for help,” said Attorney General Mark Brnovich. “Truckers are on the front lines of this global epidemic. They are our eyes and ears on Arizona highways and if just one rescue sticker or observant driver helps save a life, then we've made a difference."

Truckers Against Trafficking partners with law enforcement agencies across the country to train truckers to recognize and report instances of human trafficking.

[RELATED: Phoenix officials raise awareness about human trafficking with new PSA]

TAT also operates The Freedom Drivers Project, the first-of-its-kind mobile exhibit, to help educate the public and members of the trucking industry about the realities of human trafficking and how the trucking industry is combating it.

In just the first six months of 2017, the National Human Trafficking Hotline received over 200 tips about human trafficking incidents in Arizona. That’s more than 1 call per day in Arizona alone. The hotline received a total of more than 150,000 tips from across the country.

In 2015, Attorney General Brnovich created a unit dedicated solely to combating sexual exploitation and human trafficking in Arizona.

Attorneys have investigated more than 75 defendants with ties to sex trafficking and currently have approximately 30 open cases involving sexual exploitation of minors.

Proud to partner w Truckers Against Trafficking & @aztrucking to help victims of human trafficking. 25,000 window decals on trucks across AZ pic.twitter.com/qqHyUsq1Ev — Mark Brnovich (@GeneralBrnovich) January 17, 2018

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.