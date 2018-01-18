Hearing set for Phoenix man charged in serial killings

Aaron Juan Saucedo has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder and drive-by shooting in attacks that killed nine people and wounded two others during a nearly one-year period that ended in July 2016. (Source: MCSO)

A former city bus driver charged in a string of deadly nighttime shootings in Phoenix is scheduled Thursday for a court hearing.

Aaron Juan Saucedo has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder and drive-by shooting in attacks that killed nine people and wounded two others during a nearly one-year period that ended in July 2016.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Phoenix Serial Street Shooter Case]

[RELATED: Man charged in Phoenix's serial killings objects to tests]

Prosecutors have said they intend to seek the death penalty on eight of the nine deaths.

Most of the killings were in a mostly Latino neighborhood where residents became afraid to go outside their homes at night.

[MORE: January hearing set in Phoenix 'Serial Street Shooter' case]

Saucedo has chosen not to attend five previous court hearings.

His trial is scheduled for Nov. 4, 2019.

READ MORE:

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.