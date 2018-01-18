Phoenix police identify woman who was fatally struck by car

Authorities have released the name of a woman who was fatally run over by a car while crossing a Phoenix street.

Phoenix police say 66-year-old Patricia Moore was killed on Wednesday night when she was struck by a passing motorist near Broadway Road and 20th Street.

Police say Moore was crossing the street mid-block when she was struck by the passing vehicle.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver of the vehicle that hit Moore stopped and cooperated with investigators.

They say neither speed nor impairment appear to be factors in the incident.

