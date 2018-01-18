Phoenix Police Department investigating deadly crash involving pedestrian

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian Thursday morning. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian Thursday morning.

The crash occurred near Broadway Road and 20th Street.

Broadway Road was closed in both directions at 20th Street while police investigated this deadly collision. It was reopened just after 4 a.m.

No other information was made available.

