2-vehicle crash briefly closes eastbound U.S. 60 overnight in Mesa, DPS says

A two-vehicle crash briefly closed the eastbound lanes of U.S. 60 overnight in Mesa, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

DPS said a two-vehicle injury collision occurred at U.S. 60 and Higley Road just before 11 p.m. Wednesday.

It appears one of the vehicles went off the overpass at the intersection of U.S. 60 and Higley, down the embankment and onto the freeway, where it may have struck another vehicle.

The freeway was closed shortly after the collision. Traffic was exiting and re-entering U.S. 60 at Higley Road.

Westbound lanes were unaffected and the freeway was reopened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

The severity of the injuries is currently unknown and no other information was provided.

US 60 eastbound has reopened at Higley. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/0tad3mbNw0 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) January 18, 2018

CLOSED: Crash closes US 60 eastbound at Higley Road. MORE: https://t.co/ljZ39L1RLy — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) January 18, 2018

NOW: Multiple lanes are blocked on US 60 eastbound at Higley. Avoid the area. #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/O488QVf1HM — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) January 18, 2018

