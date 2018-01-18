Police: Vehicle torn in half after striking pole, killing driver in Scottsdale

According to the Scottsdale Police Department, one man is dead after his vehicle struck a pole, tearing it in half in Scottsdale Thursday.

Officers are investigating the single-vehicle fatal collision that occurred near Scottsdale and Doubletree Ranch roads around 12:45 a.m.

The vehicle struck a pole on the east side of Scottsdale Road just north of Doubletree Ranch Road and tore in half in the process of the collision.

The sole occupant, a male driver, was declared dead at the scene by firefighters.

Scottsdale Road is closed between Doubletree Ranch Road and Mountain View Road while police investigate the accident.

