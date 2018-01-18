Authorities searching for missing 12-year-old Kyrene middle schooler

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 12-year-old Kyrene middle schooler who never made it home Wednesday afternoon. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 12-year-old Kyrene middle schooler who never made it home Wednesday afternoon.

Anthony Cruze, 12, left for school on Wednesday morning and was seen getting on the school bus at 7:50 a.m. heading for Kyrene Middle School at 1050 E. Carver Road in Tempe.

[FLYER: 12-year-old Anthony Cruze missing]

Anthony was also seen at school but never made it home. School ended at 2 p.m.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt with a girl and pitbull on the front, blue jeans, black shoes with white soles and a black backpack with blue trim.

Anthony is 5 foot 6 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen Cruz, please call MCSO at 602-876-8477 and reference report no. IR18-001733.

@mcsoaz is asking the public’s help in locating 12YO Anthony Cruze. Last seen on 1/17/2018 at Kyrene Middle School. If seen please call @mcsoaz @ 602-876-TIPS (8477). pic.twitter.com/slQwFaCSKA — MC Sheriff's Office (@mcsoaz) January 18, 2018

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.