Man gets stolen bike back two years later, thanks to bicycle community

When something get stolen, you usually think you'll never see it again. But thanks to a tight-knit bicycle community, a man was reunited with his bike that was stolen two years ago.

In March, we told you about the Bicycle Recovery Action Team, a group of vigilantes keeping an eye out for stolen bikes. This week, they helped Trevor Pryor.

"That was my first bike I bought with my own money," Pryor said.

Pryor said his bike was stolen two years ago when he was working at ASU. He propped it up in a hallway for a few seconds, he said, while he said goodbye to his coworkers.

"I turned around and the bike is gone," Pryor said. He said he checked online marketplaces like Offerup.com and Letgo.com, but couldn't find any real leads.

Then, last week, a buddy on the BRAT Facebook page noticed a familiar listing. Pryor's bike, after all, has some unique features.

"I have the five spoke in the rear which is very distinct, not many people have that wheel on their bike," Pryor said.

He also has uncommon handlebars and an identifiable sticker.

So, his friend set up a meeting to look at it.

Pryor said he showed up to a warehouse in Tempe, which he said was full of bikes. With Pryor was an ASU police officer. Pryor said the seller wheeled his bike out, at his request, and then the officer got involved.

"Basically he questioned, did you know this bike was stolen," Pryor said. Pryor told us the seller's boss claimed he bought it from a pawn shop.

"He said he didn't want to take a loss on the bike," Pryor said. "He bought from the pawnshop but he was going to sell it back to me for $100."

We visited the warehouse Wednesday and we saw bikes through the window, but no people inside.

Pryor said the important thing is his bike is now back where it belongs.

"You're definitely in good hands with the cycling community," Pryor said.

We contacted ASU police to see if they are investigating further. We will let you know what we learn.

