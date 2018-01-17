Interactive map helps bicyclists stay safe in Phoenix area

There are more and more bicyclists in the Valley and now there's a website to help them be aware of different incidents involving bicyclists and bicycles.

Bikemaps.org is a tool that lets people build a database by mapping their riding experience around town. Users can check the map for issues that have been reported by bicyclists. Those include bike thefts, dangerous intersections or where a bicycle rider was hit or nearly hit by a driver.

There are also iOS and Android apps.

The map is good for spots all over the world.

