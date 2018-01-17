PD: Suspect dies after officer-involved shooting at gas station in Phoenix

A suspect has died after an officer-involved shooting Wednesday evening at a gas station in Phoenix, police said.

The shooting was reported after 7 p.m. near 3200 E. Thomas Road, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

No officers were injured.

Police said the suspect, a man, cut someone at the gas station after he was reportedly acting erratically.

Police said they received several calls, including a call from a gas station reporting a man with a knife acting erratically. The man cut a person at the gas station and threatened to cut other people inside in the store.

Police said officers arrived and were trying to evacuate the gas station. Officers went inside and there was a confrontation with the suspect, and officers shot him near the doorway.

Police said the victim who was stabbed was transported to a hospital and is expected to survive.

No additional information was immediately available.

