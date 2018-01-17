PD: Ex-ASU football player sexually assaulted two women at house party

A former Arizona State University linebacker has been arrested after he sexually assaulted two women at a house party in Avondale, according to police.

Ismael Murphy-Richardson was taken into custody on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old went to a house party on the night of Dec. 21 that he was invited to by his cousin.

According to court documents, he sexually assaulted a woman who had laid down on her bed after drinking. She said was too intoxicated to push him off and didn't have the strength and that he held her down by her wrist, police said.

After that, at the same party around 1 a.m., police said Murphy-Richardson sexually assaulted another woman who had laid down on the sofa. Police said the woman told him to stop multiple times but he pinned her down and pulled her hair.

The first victim was able to identify Murphy-Richardson as the suspect because of a tattoo on his chest, according to court documents.

Murphy-Richardson was later arrested when he showed up at his probation officer's office.

Police said he told a family member of the first victim that the party was a "big orgy."

He was booked into jail on two counts of sexual assault and two counts of kidnapping.

Murphy-Richardson played linebacker for ASU in 2015 but was dismissed from the team in 2016 after he was arrested for using a stolen credit card, police said.

[READ MORE: ASU football player dismissed from team after his arrest]

