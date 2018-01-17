More than 40 cats found in possible hoarding situation in Tucson condo

More than 40 cats have been found in a possible animal hoarding situation in Tucson.

The cats were all being kept inside a small, 2-bedroom condo.

Pima Animal Care Center was at the scene assisting with the animals.

Crews say several of the cats are in bad shape.

According to the owner of the property, some of the cats were actually found tied to a chair.

PACC's Animal Protection Services said it already had an open investigation into the home.

The cats are under medical evaluation at PACC and are being prepared for later adoptions.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.