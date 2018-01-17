Walmart hosts free health screening event at all Phoenix locations

Also in select stores this year, attendees will have the opportunity try out a free virtual reality experience that is said to be a step in helping smokers quit. (Source: Walmart)

Walmarts across the Valley will host free health screenings this Saturday.

They are part of the this year's nation-wide Walmart Wellness Day on Jan. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All Phoenix-area Walmart stores are participating.

Patients can get free screenings on blood glucose, blood pressure, body mass index and low-cost immunizations. At some locations, there will be free vision screenings.

Also in select stores this year, attendees will have the opportunity try out a free virtual reality experience that is said to be a step in helping smokers quit. According to the Centers for Disease Control, 15 percent of adults in Arizona smoke cigarettes regularly.

The national event is happening just after Walmart announced that they will be the first pharmacy chain to offer a free opioid disposal. Customers can get packets that turn the addictive painkillers into a useless gel.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 790 Arizonans died from opioid overdoses in 2016, which is a 74 percent increase over the past four years.

Last June, Governor Doug Ducey declared a statewide health emergency because of Arizona’s opioid epidemic.

