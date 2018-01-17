Flagstaff elementary school chess coach accused of child molestation

Police have arrested an employee of the Flagstaff Unified School District for suspected child molestation and sexual contact with a minor.

Ted Komada, 37, was a chess coach and STEM Coordinator at Killip Elementary School.

Police say the charges against him are based on conduct that occurred outside of the school setting.

Komada has submitted his resignation.

The District has also taken steps to ensure that Komada is no longer allowed on campus or to otherwise be involved with the District.

Komada is currently being held in custody at the Coconino County Jail and a bond has been set at $25,000.

If you have further information in reference to this investigation please contact the Flagstaff Police Department at (928)774-1414 or Silent Witness at (928)774-6111.

