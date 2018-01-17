Lake Havasu City man accused in death of 2-year-old daughter

Police say a Lake Havasu City man has been arrested in connection with the death of his 2-year-old daughter.

Andrew Lamorie, 21, was arrested Jan. 11.

His toddler daughter was found not breathing at their home.

She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. She was put on life support but was later taken off.

The Lake Havasu City Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the child’s death.

Right now, Lamorie faces charges of child abuse per domestic violence, aggravated assault per domestic violence, child neglect, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Additional charges are possible.

Lamorie remains in the custody of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and is being held on a $1 million bond.



Child Removed from Life Support https://t.co/3tAlsIdu6z — Lake Havasu City PD (@lhcpd) January 17, 2018

Man Arrested for Child Abuse and Neglect https://t.co/gSe1hCeLzD pic.twitter.com/HWdPF3pqmV — Lake Havasu City PD (@lhcpd) January 12, 2018

