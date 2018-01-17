Phoenix homeowner says 'going green' makes her see 'red'

Going solar seems to be a growing trend, however Rachel Woolley says she decided to go solar, but after she did she says her utility bill actually went up. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

"They sold us on the idea that with this number of panels we would have 100 percent of our energy needs covered."

Rachel Woolley says going solar was supposed to be a good idea for her Phoenix home. So, in August of 2016 when a salesman from a company called Sunrun knocked on her door, she listened to his sales pitch and took the plunge.

"Made it seem like we had everything to gain and nothing to lose by going solar.”

"Solar with Sunrun can save you money right off the bat by giving you a low predictable rate that is less than what you pay to your utility."

You can find Sunrun on YouTube where they boast how consumers can lower their electric bill by simply going solar.

According to Ms. Woolley, she agreed to lease the solar panels from Sunrun over the next 20 years.

In the agreement, Woolley’s monthly bills were supposed to be around $123 and she would also kick in another $25 a month to her utility company for a so-called grid fee.

Woolley says the total amount was lower than her traditional electric bill.

"We liked the idea of renewable energy, it makes sense especially in Arizona."

Woolley says she's extremely energy conscious. She has energy smart laundry detergent, an energy efficient thermostat and she also uses LED light bulbs.

"We've done our best to try to make it a little greener."

With those solar panels in place, Ms. Woolley expected to see big savings on her utility bills. But month after month, Woolley she says her bills have been higher than ever before.

"After over a year of being on the solar system we are paying more for energy now than before we went solar before we made any improvements to the house."

Woolley contacted Sunrun in attempt to figure out what could be going wrong. According to Woolley, Sunrun blamed her utility company.

So 3 On Your Side got involved and we asked Sunrun to investigate. They did. And in an email they apologized, saying Woolley was put on the wrong solar plan.

They write, "Our representative should have identified this rate structure when moving Ms. Woolley to her new solar plan and we are deeply sorry that in this instance they did not."

Woolley is supposed to be on a new solar rate. And get this, Sunrun says they're mailing Woolley a check for more than $900, the amount they say she overpaid by being on the wrong plan.

Thanks to Sunrun for making things right. And when she gets that check, we’ll let you know in a follow-up report.

If you decide to go solar, APS offers eight things to know if you're considering rooftop solar.

