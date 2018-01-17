State senator withdraws HOA bill that speeds up foreclosure process

Kavanagh said his bill protected homeowners because it gives them a minimum of six months before the process starts. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

It would have allowed HOAs to seize a home if the owner is six months behind on his or her dues. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Arizona state senator behind a bill that would give homeowners associations more power to foreclose on property owners faster is no longer moving the proposal forward.

Arizona's Family found out on Wednesday Sen. John Kavanagh, R-Fountain Hills, has withdrawn SB 1080, a day after our report aired detailing the measure.

[READ MORE: New HOA bill speeds up foreclosure process]

It would have allowed HOAs to seize a home if the owner is six months behind on his or her dues.

Right now, associations can move on a property only after the homeowner has fallen one year or $1,200 behind, whichever comes first.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona politics]

Kavanagh said his bill protected homeowners because it gives them a minimum of six months before the process starts. He said a homeowner can fall $1,200 behind in three months in some cases.

The Republican has not said why he withdrew the bill or if plans to file it again.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.