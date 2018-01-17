Jeff Flake rips Trump: A president 'who cannot take criticism ... is charting a very dangerous path'Posted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Police: Vehicle torn in half after striking pole, killing driver in Scottsdale
Police: Vehicle torn in half after striking pole, killing driver in Scottsdale
According to the Scottsdale Police Department, one man is dead after his vehicle struck a light pole, tearing it in half in Scottsdale Thursday.More >
According to the Scottsdale Police Department, one man is dead after his vehicle struck a light pole, tearing it in half in Scottsdale Thursday.More >
Witnesses: Father ran into burning home to save family; all 4 died
Witnesses: Father ran into burning home to save family; all 4 died
Witnesses say a father ran into a burning house trying to save his two little boys and their mom.More >
Witnesses say a father ran into a burning house trying to save his two little boys and their mom.More >
PD: Suspect dies after officer-involved shooting at gas station in Phoenix
PD: Suspect dies after officer-involved shooting at gas station in Phoenix
A suspect has died after an officer-involved shooting Wednesday evening at a gas station in Phoenix, police said.More >
A suspect has died after an officer-involved shooting Wednesday evening at a gas station in Phoenix, police said.More >
Dad with a hunch rents helicopter, finds son trapped in car wreck
Dad with a hunch rents helicopter, finds son trapped in car wreck
The father of a teenager who spent 30 hours trapped in a car wreck in Australian woods says he followed his intuition by hiring the helicopter that found his seriously injured son.More >
The father of a teenager who spent 30 hours trapped in a car wreck in Australian woods says he followed his intuition by hiring the helicopter that found his seriously injured son.More >
Arpaio suggests Flake committed treason, calls for limits on criticizing president
Arpaio suggests Flake committed treason, calls for limits on criticizing president
Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who recently launched a Senate campaign, suggested Sen. Jeff Flake may have committed treason when he delivered a scathing rebuke of President Trump.More >
Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who recently launched a Senate campaign, suggested Sen. Jeff Flake may have committed treason when he delivered a scathing rebuke of President Trump.More >
PD: Woman calls 911 after strangling her own mother in Chandler
PD: Woman calls 911 after strangling her own mother in Chandler
When officers arrived at her house, they said they found an 80-year-old woman dead in her bed.More >
When officers arrived at her house, they said they found an 80-year-old woman dead in her bed.More >
3 On Your Side
Phoenix homeowner says 'going green' makes her see 'red'
Phoenix homeowner says 'going green' makes her see 'red'
Going solar seems to be a growing trend, however a Phoenix woman says she decided to go solar, but after she did she says her utility bill actually went up.More >
Going solar seems to be a growing trend, however a Phoenix woman says she decided to go solar, but after she did she says her utility bill actually went up.More >
Phoenix mom claims charter school turned away her daughter because of medical condition
Phoenix mom claims charter school turned away her daughter because of medical condition
A Phoenix mother said the principal of a Valley charter school said the principal suggested she take her daughter to another school because of her Type 1 diabetes.More >
A Phoenix mother said the principal of a Valley charter school said the principal suggested she take her daughter to another school because of her Type 1 diabetes.More >
Peoria PD: Suspect fires on officers after fleeing crash scene
Peoria PD: Suspect fires on officers after fleeing crash scene
Police have identified the suspect as 24-year-old Jaime Longoria Valenzuela, from Phoenix.More >
Police have identified the suspect as 24-year-old Jaime Longoria Valenzuela, from Phoenix.More >
Lake Havasu City man accused in death of 2-year-old daughter
Lake Havasu City man accused in death of 2-year-old daughter
Police say a Lake Havasu City man has been arrested in connection with the death of his 2-year-old daughter.More >
Police say a Lake Havasu City man has been arrested in connection with the death of his 2-year-old daughter.More >
Teen ashamed after Nazi flag video goes viral
Teen ashamed after Nazi flag video goes viral
An Indiana teen has lost his job and now he's worried about his parents after this video of him chanting racial slurs and holding a Nazi flag went viral online.More >
An Indiana teen has lost his job and now he's worried about his parents after this video of him chanting racial slurs and holding a Nazi flag went viral online.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Temperatures take a dip this weekend
Temperatures take a dip this weekend
Temperatures will take a dip this weekend. Royal Norman has our forecast.More >
Temperatures will take a dip this weekend. Royal Norman has our forecast.More >
VIDEO: Deadly officer-involved shooting in Phoenix
VIDEO: Deadly officer-involved shooting in Phoenix
A man died after an officer-involved shooting Wednesday at a gas station in Phoenix. (January 17, 2018)More >
Core Sleep Solutions 11/15/17
Core Sleep Solutions 11/15/17
teen ashamed over Nazi flag
teen ashamed over Nazi flag
VIDEO: Chandler woman faces murder charge after police said she strangled her mother.
VIDEO: Chandler woman faces murder charge after police said she strangled her mother.
A Chandler woman is facing a second-degree murder charge after police said she strangled her mother.More >
A Chandler woman is facing a second-degree murder charge after police said she strangled her mother.More >
VIDEO: Police say a suspect fired at officers after fleeing crash scene
VIDEO: Police say a suspect fired at officers after fleeing crash scene
Police say a man is in custody after he shot at officers following a head-on crash that he caused in Peoria on Wednesday morning.More >
Police say a man is in custody after he shot at officers following a head-on crash that he caused in Peoria on Wednesday morning.More >