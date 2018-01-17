Jaime's Local Love: Just Roughin' It

Just Roughin' It Adventure Company is owned by husband and wife team, Ray and Debbie Hendricks.

Debbie is a Valley native who always loved the outdoor opportunities Arizona has to offer. After years in the corporate world, she decided to find a career on the trails.

The couple founded Just Roughin' It Adventure Company in 2006 as a hiking and backpacking guide service. They offered trips to the Grand Canyon and quickly expanded into Yosemite and Olympic national parks.

The Hendricks saw a lack of a locally-owned outdoor gear store in the Valley and decided to move into the retail space just four months ago.

The retail shop took some time to set up as the Hendricks spend most of their time leading some 200 backpacking tours a year.

But Just Roughin' It is now open for business at Shea and the 101.

It not only sells top quality gear for the beginning or expert outdoor adventurer but also sells fashionable clothing that can go "from the trail to the tavern" for a post-hike beer.

Ray and Debbie Hendricks are both great resources for anyone looking to escape into the outdoors.

They offer free seminars from how to "leave no trace" to how to stay stylish when roughin' it.

They organize meet-up hikes, seasonal fashion shows, public lands events, wildlife rescue events, etc.

If it is educational, they love it! And if it is fun, goofy, or irreverent, they love that even more! They are super fun people who have a vast knowledge of the trails and the wildlife around us.

Pay 'em a visit and ask Debbie what's her favorite local mountain to hike. And ask Ray about his famous cocktails for the trail!

Jaime

Just Roughin' It Adventure Company

8658 E Shea Blvd., Ste 175

Scottsdale, AZ

Email: info@justroughinit.com

Phone: 480-857-2477

Web: www.justroughinit.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/justroughinit

Instagram: www.instagram.com/justroughinit

Twitter: www.twitter.com/justroughinit



