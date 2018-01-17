A PUPdate!

It's been a few months since I blogged about our family's new addition. At the time, I was sleep-deprived and a bit grouchy about this new "baby" in our home. I had several people reach out to me after reading my blog, urging me not to give the puppy back and to have patience. LOL. I would never give the puppy back (although the thought crossed my mind for him to permanently move to my mom's house). I'm happy to report that our puppy, who now has a name, is doing well, and I've really grown to love having him around.

Check out how much Astro has grown in just the past three months!

MOBILE/APP USERS: CLICK HERE TO SEE THE THEN AND NOW PIC OF ASTRO

Astro didn't sleep much those first few weeks. This tiny, 8-pound puppy wasn't used to a crate, or his new family. But through the coaching of Dr. Grey Stafford, we've all adopted a pretty good routine. Astro no longer whines at night, or when I leave for work during the early morning hours. Dr. Stafford suggested letting him outside for a bit while I'm getting ready for work, and then putting him back in his crate with a bowl of food at 3 a.m. just before I leave. This is now our routine and it's worked really well now that the dog knows what to expect. This also ensures he's distracted and eating when I walk out the door, and then full and sleepy again.

READ MORE: [Arizona's Family Weather Blogs]

My favorite time of day is during the evening when he suddenly loves to cuddle. After about 6 p.m., he really settles down, snuggling up to whichever family member is parked on the couch after homework and dinner.

MOBILE/APP USERS: CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PIC OF ASTRO AND APRIL'S SON

He still chews EVERYTHING in sight, but he's getting better about trying to gnaw off my fingers. He's a bit less crazy with the kids, too. It's helped that he's finally just had his last round of vaccinations and can now burn off some of that puppy energy with walks. In fact, we took him for his first hike in Sedona last week! Here's me carrying him across Oak Creek. I promise he did hike---just not across the creek.

MOBILE/APP USERS: CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PIC OF ASTRO "HIKING"

He's just about doubled in size in three months, and the vet estimates he'll be close to 25 pounds. We still don't know the exact breed. But he's a happy little mutt, and I'm pretty grateful he's joined our family.

MOBILE/APP USERS: CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PIC OF ASTRO'S FIRST HIKE

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.