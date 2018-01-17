PD: Man arrested for groping woman in Walmart

A Phoenix man has been arrested for groping a woman at Walmart.

William Charles Morris, age 70, faces one count of felony sexual abuse.

The incident happened Jan. 4 at the Walmart near 37th Street and Thomas Road.

Police say when Morris walked past an adult female customer in the store, he reached out and groped her breast.

The victim swatted Morris away and yelled at him. Police say Morris turned for a moment, then continued to walk in the opposite direction.

The victim immediately reported the incident to a Walmart employee and to a Phoenix police officer who was at the store.

When police questioned Morris, he claimed the victim "had bumped into him and nothing inappropriate took place," according to police reports.

Police say a later review of surveillance footage showed the act was deliberate.

Morris was taken into custody Tuesday, Jan. 16.

At first, police say he continued to insist the contact was accidental. But after learning about the security footage, Morris admitted he might have grabbed the victim.

"He stated he had seen her and thought she was attractive and that led to him touching" her inappropriately, according to the police report.

Morris went on to tell police "he suffered from mental illness and voices were directing him."

He also said that "he knew what he did was wrong and was aware he lied to police for the purposes of not getting in trouble."

