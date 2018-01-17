Peoria PD: Suspect fires on officers after fleeing crash scene

The suspect caused a crash and then shot at officers while running from them, police said. (Source: Peoria Police Department)

A man is in custody after he shot at officers following a head-on crash that he caused in Peoria on Wednesday morning, according to police.

It all started when 24-year-old Jaime Longoria Valenzuela, from Phoenix, was heading north in the southbound lanes on 83rd Avenue between Sweetwater Avenue and Thunderbird Road around 7:30 a.m. when he caused a crash involving four vehicles, police said. One driver was hospitalized but should be OK.

Valenzuela ran from the scene but was quickly found in a neighborhood near 80th Drive and West Wacker Road, police said. When an officer approached him, he pointed a handgun and ran off again, according to police.

Officers said Valenzuela ran through multiple backyards in the neighborhood and exchanged gunshots with several officers. The suspect was shot in the leg during this time.

He was taken to the hospital and has been released.

No one else was hurt.

Police believe the truck Valenzuela was driving was stolen.

He'll be booked into jail on multiple charges, including aggravated assault, stolen vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident.

While none of the crimes happened on school grounds, Centennial High School was briefly placed on lockdown as a precaution until Valenzuela was taken into custody, police said.

Thunderbird Road was closed between the Loop 101 and 71st Avenue while police conduct their investigation.

