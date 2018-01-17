Luke Air Force Base air show moves to mid-March, welcomes U.S. Navy Blue Angels

The free event will take place at Luke Air Force Base on March 17 and March 18. (Source: Luke Air Force Base)

Luke Days has been moved to mid-March by the 56th Fighter Wing in order to ensure the public a more robust and dynamic experience. (Source: Luke Air Force Base)

Luke Days has been moved to mid-March by the 56th Fighter Wing in order to ensure the public a more robust and dynamic experience.

The free event will take place at Luke Air Force Base on March 17 and March 18.

The upcoming air show marks Luke's 77th year of operation since its founding in 1941. For the first time since 1992, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels aerial demonstration team will headline the show.

The F-35 Lightning II and the F-16 Fighting Falcon will be among the static displays. The schedule of aerial performers and full list of aircraft on static display is still being finalized.

Luke welcomed more than 425,000 spectators during the 2016 weekend and expects to host that many Arizonans again.

For more information on Luke Days 2018, visit their website here: www.luke.af.mil/2018-Luke-Days.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.