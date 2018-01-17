Injured man found in Phoenix field dies, police searching for suspect

Phoenix police are investigating after an injured man was found in a dirt field behind an apartment complex near Thunderbird Road and the I-17 Tuesday afternoon.

According to Phoenix PD, when officers arrived on scene, they determined that the man had been cut during an altercation. Police say the suspect had fled the scene prior to the officers arriving and has not yet been found.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Phoenix police are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or for Spanish speakers, 480-TESTIGO.

