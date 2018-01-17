Victims of double homicide near Fort Mohave are identified

Mohave County Sheriff's officials say two victims of a double homicide now have been identified.

The bodies were found Jan. 10 near a burned vehicle in a desert area east of Fort Mohave.

[ORIGINAL STORY: Sheriff's Office: Deaths at burned vehicle near Fort Mohave a double homicide]

Sheriff's officials announced Tuesday that the victims have been identified as 51-year-old Mona Carter and 22-year-old Daryl Ward.

They both lived in Bullhead City.

Sheriff's officials say investigators are looking into a possible drug connection surrounding the homicides.

They are still searching for any suspects in the case.

