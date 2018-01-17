SLIDESHOW: The 'Impossible Burger,' a meatless creation that bleeds and sizzles

Posted: Updated:
By Shane DeGrote, Content Producer
Connect
It is called the "Impossible Burger," a veggie burger that bleeds and sizzle just like real meat but here's the thing, it isn't. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) It is called the "Impossible Burger," a veggie burger that bleeds and sizzle just like real meat but here's the thing, it isn't. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
(Source: The Counter) (Source: The Counter)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

It is called the "Impossible Burger," a veggie burger that bleeds and sizzles just like real meat but here's the thing, it isn't. If you're a vegetarian or a meat-lover, get ready to sink your teeth into this meatless burger.

[APP USERS: Click or tap here to view full slideshow]

[STORY: Meatless burger that bleeds and sizzles]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.