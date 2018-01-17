APS crews depart for Puerto Rico to restore power

APS previously transported several vehicles and equipment using barges from the Port of Lake Charles, Louisiana to be used in the power restoration project. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Fifty line workers and support staff will head to the island as part of a group that will consist of nearly 1,500 workers from around the U.S.

A contingent of 50 APS employees are leaving Phoenix Wednesday morning to assist in power restoration in Puerto Rico.

A contingent of 50 APS employees are leaving Phoenix Wednesday morning to assist in power restoration in Puerto Rico.

The crews will be departing at the APS Deer Vally location to say goodbye to their families before heading off to the airport.

Fifty line workers and support staff will head to the island as part of a group that will consist of nearly 1,500 workers from around the U.S.

The APS workers heading to Puerto Rico come from all different areas of Arizona, including Yuma, Douglas, Cottonwood and Paradise Valley.

Puerto Rico officials said in late December that 55 percent of the nearly 1.5 million customers have power. That translates into about 660,000 customers that are still in the dark.

APS said workers will join the nearly 5,500 restoration workers already on the island who are helping the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA). PREPA, along with FEMA and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), has been running an emergency command center on the island since early December.

APS has committed crews to the island through mid-March.

The Army Corps of Engineers has projected that power will be restored for most people by March, but those in very remote areas might have to wait until May because of the difficulty in moving supplies.

And they're off! 50 APS employees are headed for Puerto Rico this morning to help get the power back on. Safe travels! Follow their journey on our social media. #PoweringPR pic.twitter.com/gFEc4osaUm — APS (@apsFYI) January 17, 2018

