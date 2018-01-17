APS crews depart for Puerto Rico to restore power

APS crews depart for Puerto Rico to restore powerPosted: Updated:
New water park & resort set to open in Arizona next year
A brand new water park is coming to the Valley next year. Great Wolf Lodge Arizona is scheduled to open in Scottsdale in the second half of 2019, becoming the company’s 18th resort in North America.More >
PD: Chandler man beat, shackled girlfriend; held her captive for 17 days
Chandler police say a man beat and sexually assaulted his girlfriend, then held her bound and shackled in his home for more than two weeks.More >
PD: Woman calls 911 after she strangled her own mother in Chandler
When officers arrived at her house, they said they found an 80-year-old woman dead in her bed.More >
PD: Woman 'in crisis' at Phoenix overpass planned murder of boyfriend
The Phoenix Police Department has identified a woman who acted erratically on an overpass and then led police to the body of a man in a Phoenix home Sunday.More >
Vandals topple 100 beehives, kills 200K bees
Dozens of boxes of beehives scattered on the ground, with piles of bees, dead.More >
Mom of malnourished children was 'perplexed' by police visit
The mother of 13 malnourished children and young adults who were held in filthy conditions was "perplexed" when deputies arrived at the family's home.More >
Scottsdale superintendent decries 'fake news' amid AG spending investigation
Amid pressure from parents and the teachers union, Scottsdale Unified superintendent Denise Birdwell pushed back on the spending controversy surrounding her district, describing it as a "fairy tale" and "fake news."More >
12 charged after passing out food to homeless people
Police arrested 12 people for feeding the homeless at a public park in California, according to multiple reports.More >
3 On Your Side
Woman says 'free' phone came with big price tag
A Surprise woman says she was on the hook for $700 for a so-called free phone.More >
Teen, car driver critically hurt after crash involving bus in Phoenix, per PD
Police said the driver either didn't stop or didn't stop long enough at a stop sign and hit the bus.More >
PD: 2 in custody after assaulting off-duty Phoenix officer
Two people are in custody, another suspect is wanted after an off-duty officer was assaulted early Tuesday morning in Phoenix.More >
VIDEO: Man holds woman captive for more than 2 weeks, per PD
A man held his gifrlfriend captive for more than two weeks and tortured her, Chandler police say. (Tuesday, January 16, 2018)More >
RAW VIDEO: Zynia Lolita Chapman's initial court appareance
Zynia Lolita Chapman, the suspect accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death, made her initial court appearance. Story: http://bit.ly/2rhd0rRMore >
VIDEO: 2 people in custody after off-duty officer was assaulted in Phoenix
Police say that two people are in custody, another suspect is wanted after an off-duty officer was assaulted in Phoenix. (Tuesday, January 16, 2018)More >
VIDEO: SUSD superintendent responds to controversy over emails
The superintendent of Scottsdale Unified School district released a statement about the controversy surrounding her relationship with an unlicensed architect. (Tuesday, January 16, 2018)More >
VIDEO: 2 dead in north Phoenix crash
Two people were killed in a crash near 35th Avenue and Bell Road in Phoenix. (January 14, 2018)More >
VIDEO: Surprise woman says 2nd phone in promotion wasn't free
A woman from Surprise says she got "buy one, get one free" day from T-Mobile but says that second phone was anything but free so she called 3 On Your Side. (Tuesday, January 16, 2018)More >