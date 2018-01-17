15-year-old boy shot in west Phoenix

Police say the teen was hit in the calf. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg in west Phoenix. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg in west Phoenix and was taken to the hospital on Tuesday night, according to police.

It happened in the area of 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

Police say the teen was hit in the calf.

However, witnesses aren't cooperating with police and it's unclear what led up to the shooting, police said.

The boy should survive.

