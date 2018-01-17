Saguaro's Jason Mohns up for NFL's Don Shula High School Coach of the Year Award

Spring ball won't kick off until May as Saguaro's hunt for an unprecedented sixth straight state title is underway. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Jason was nominated by the Arizona Cardinals for the NFL's Don Shula High School Coach of the Year Award. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

In six seasons at Saguaro High, Jason has posted a record of 73-9 with a state record five straight state titles. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Saguaro High School football coach Jason Mohns was born to coach football. His dad Greg Mohns coached in college, the NFL as an assistant with the Kansas City Chiefs and in the Canadian Football League with the B.C. Lions. He also was the assistant general manager and director of football operations for the Toronto Argonauts that won the 84th Grey Cup. Greg passed away of throat cancer in 2012.

Jason was very close to his father and, through his dad, he watched and learned all about football.

"It wasn't really about Xs and Os, it was more about handling people and preparation," said Jason.

Having a very calm demeanor, Jason has developed his own coaching style and it made him one of the best coaches in Arizona.

"It starts with talent, but our philosophy stays hungry and humble," said Jason.

"It will take a lot of hard work, but our kids are ready for the challenge," said Jason.

Jason's coaching status is brighter than ever.

"It's a great honor, that caps off a tremendous season for our team," said Jason.

He told me the nomination is a reflection of a great coaching staff that puts in a lot of hard work.

Jason will be heading to Orlando with all the nominees for the Pro Bowl festivities. He and the other nominees will participate in a special coaches clinic, visit a Pro Bowl practice and attend the USA Football National Conference.

He would love to win the award but is just honored to be among all the great nominees.

Now with each win and tremendous season, the former Arizona State grad has received his share of offers. But he is not going anywhere for now. Jason told me Saguaro is a special place and he feels it's his perfect fit.

That's good news for Saguaro fans who don't want their coach going anywhere.

