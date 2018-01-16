BP: Woman tries to smuggle marijuana under shirt at border, arrested

Officers found two packages of marijuana wrapped around the suspect's stomach. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

A Tucson woman was busted at the Arizona-Mexico border for trying to hide marijuana under her t-shirt, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The federal agency said the 26-year-old tried to walk across the border into the U.S. at Port of Naco, Arizona but was referred for a secondary inspection on Saturday.

Officers found two packages of marijuana wrapped around her stomach.

The drugs, which were worth more than $1,100, were seized and the woman, who has not been identified, was arrested and turned over to Cochise County Sheriff's Office.

It's unclear what charges she faces.

