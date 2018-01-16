PD: Woman calls 911 after she strangled her own mother in Chandler

A Chandler woman is facing a second-degree murder charge after police said she strangled her mother.

According to police, 59-year-old Elizabeth Ann Ramirez called 911 to say that she strangled her mother.

When officers arrived at her house near Chandler Boulevard and Rural Road, they said they found an 80-year-old woman dead in her bed.

Ramirez was at home when officers arrived and she was taken into custody.

No other information was available.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.