Perry QB Brock Purdy gets scholarship offer from Alabama

In a matter of months, the national recruiting landscape has dramatically improved for Perry High School quarterback Brock Purdy.

Rightfully so, Purdy finished his senior season throwing for an eye-popping 4,405 yards with a 6A state record 57 touchdowns. Now, the big time collegiate programs are trying to land the record-setting quarterback.

Purdy met with an Alabama assistant coach Monday night and was offered a full scholarship to Alabama. The Purdy family is very excited about the prospects of suiting up for head coach Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide. Brock is scheduled to visit Alabama on Jan. 26.

Alabama is just one of many pushing hard for the Arizona native.

UCLA officials met with Purdy Tuesday morning. There is no word if new head coach Chip Kelly was present. But the new Bruins coach is well aware of how talented Purdy is and wants to get him to come to Westwood.

Meeting with the Bruins is only part of Purdy's busy agenda. He is scheduled to meet with Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell later on Tuesday.

All this comes after Purdy visited Boise State over the weekend. The Broncos rolled out the red carpet.

Purdy, his brother and his dad had dinner with head coach Bryan Hardsin both nights and left highly impressed.

The schools keep coming hard. Purdy is meeting with Colorado State Wednesday. The Rams offered Purdy a scholarship recently at a meeting at an airport, while Purdy had downtime traveling from a recruiting visit.

Brock recently received an offer from undefeated UCF and will head to Orlando this Saturday to meet with the Knights.

It's good to see Purdy getting the attention he deserves.

This wasn't the case in the middle of the season when he was only a blip on the recruiting radar.

Whoever lands the quarterback gets a great young man, a winner with impeccable character.

