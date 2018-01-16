Higher safety rating for Town of Queen Creek

It gives residents who live near the new fire stations a better feeling of safety and security. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

In 2017, Queen Creek built two new much-needed fire stations.

"We added a fire truck like the one behind me along with 15 new firefighters," said Vance Gray, deputy fire chief for the Town of Queen Creek.

That, along with new hydrants around town, improved the safety rating for Queen Creek with the Insurance Services Office, or "ISO," and that has a positive impact on residents.

"Private citizens and businesses alike can receive discounts on their insurance," said Gray.

And that isn't the only benefit. The new fire stations also mean quicker response times for emergency calls.

"This community is growing and booming so quickly we needed something like that," said Cindy Mitchell.

It gives residents who live near the new fire stations a better feeling of safety and security.

"To know that, God forbid if anything happened, it's nice to know I figure response times will be next to nothing," said Tabetha Denman.

"From a community standpoint, it's comforting for any resident to know those first responders and paramedics are within jogging distance," said Mitchell.

"A little investment goes a long way. We had great support from the town council and town staff," said Gray.

