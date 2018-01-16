Douglas border agents arrest 4 in human smuggling attempt

Four people were arrested for attempted human smuggling after two people were found hiding in the trunk of a car.

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents from the Douglas Station conducted an immigration stop on State Route 80 Sunday evening.

An agent stopped a Chevrolet Cavalier with two visible occupants for an immigration inspection near Douglas. During the immigration inspection, the agent identified the driver as an 18-year-old Mexican man authorized to work in the United States. His passenger was identified as a 19-year-old male Ghanaian national without legal authorization to be in the country.

Upon further investigation, the agent discovered two Mexican men, ages 22 and 40, hiding in the vehicle’s trunk. Both had entered the U.S. illegally.

The driver was arrested for alien smuggling while the remaining subjects were arrested for immigration violations.

