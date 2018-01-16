Immigration advocacy group sends DACA recipients to DC to appeal to lawmakers

The group has also resumed counseling and financial assistance for Dreamers eligible to renew for DACA. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Volunteers ran a phone bank Tuesday urging 1,000 people to call Sen. Flake’s office and urge him to support a clean Dream Act. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Promise Arizona sent a group of so-called "Dreamers" to Washington, D.C. to fight for a renewal of DACA. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

An immigration advocacy group, Promise Arizona, has sent a group of so-called "Dreamers" to Washington D.C. to talk to lawmakers about the future of DACA or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.

The push comes days before a looming government shutdown as lawmakers and the Trump administration hammer out a spending bill. Democrats have said they will not vote for a spending bill without protections for youth brought to the U.S. by undocumented parents.

[READ MORE: Immigration deal distant as leaders try to avert shutdown]

“They are human beings so let’s get the job done right,” says Petra Falcon of PAZ. “Part of getting it done right is a permanent solution, and send that message to Sen. (Jeff) Flake.”

Volunteers ran a phone bank Tuesday urging 1,000 people to call Sen. Flake’s office and urge him to support a clean Dream Act.

The group has also resumed counseling and financial assistance for Dreamers eligible to renew for DACA.

Another advocacy group, LUCHA, which stands for Living United for Change in Arizona, is hosting two informational sessions on Wednesday for people eligible to renew for DACA.

The sessions will be at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the LUCHA office at 3120 N. 19th Ave, Suite 190 in Phoenix. Call (602) 388-9745 for more information.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.