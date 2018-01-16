Teen, car driver critically hurt after crash involving bus in Phoenix, per PD

Police said the driver either didn't stop or didn't stop long enough at a stop sign and got into a crash with the bus. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Police said a driver didn't fully stop at a stop sign and got into a crash with a city bus in south Phoenix, leaving two people critically hurt on Tuesday.

It happened around 6 p.m. at 16th Street and South Mountain Avenue, which is south of Baseline Road.

Police said the driver either didn't stop or didn't stop long enough at a stop sign and got into a crash with the bus.

The driver and a teen were taken to the hospital, both in critical condition.

No one on the bus was seriously hurt.

An investigation is underway.

