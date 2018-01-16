New HOA bill speeds up foreclosure process

A new bill filed at the state Capitol gives homeowners associations the power foreclose on property owners faster than they do now. 

SB 1080 allows HOAs to seize a home if the owner is six months behind on his or her dues. 

Currently, associations can move on a property only after someone has fallen one year or $1,200 behind, whichever comes first. 

Critics of the legislation warn the bill poses a threat to homeowners and will lead to more foreclosures. 

But the bill's sponsor, Sen. John Kavanagh, a Republican from Fountain Hills, says he's trying to protect the public.  

"Right now they can take your property or start the process when it's only $1,200 owed, which can be three months in some cases. My bill says everybody gets a minimum of six months before the judicial process starts," Kavanagh said Tuesday. 

For a homeowner to fall behind $1,200 in three months, as Kavanagh suggested, they would be paying $400 a month in HOA dues. 

