New HOA bill speeds up foreclosure process

A new bill filed at the state Capitol gives homeowners associations the power foreclose on property owners faster than they do now.

SB 1080 allows HOAs to seize a home if the owner is six months behind on his or her dues.

Currently, associations can move on a property only after someone has fallen one year or $1,200 behind, whichever comes first.

Critics of the legislation warn the bill poses a threat to homeowners and will lead to more foreclosures.

But the bill's sponsor, Sen. John Kavanagh, a Republican from Fountain Hills, says he's trying to protect the public.

"Right now they can take your property or start the process when it's only $1,200 owed, which can be three months in some cases. My bill says everybody gets a minimum of six months before the judicial process starts," Kavanagh said Tuesday.

For a homeowner to fall behind $1,200 in three months, as Kavanagh suggested, they would be paying $400 a month in HOA dues.

