Head of Phoenix DEA in trouble for inappropriate relationship

The head of the Phoenix Division of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration faces discipline for what is being described as an “unprofessional personal relationship” with a subordinate.

Phoenix DEA Special Agent in Charge Douglas Coleman was the subject of an investigation by the Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General.

The OIG launched the investigation after receiving information that, among other things, Coleman engaged in misconduct by having an inappropriate romantic relationship with his administrative assistant and division spokeswoman, Erica Curry.

Arizona’s Family received a copy of a heavily redacted synopsis of the OIG’s investigation.

The report states that “While there was circumstantial evidence of a romantic relationship between them, the OIG did not find actual evidence of an intimate relationship.”

The OIG did find that the close relationship between Coleman and Curry, was unprofessional, given she was his subordinate. The report indicates both admitted to being “best friends.”

The OIG also found that the relationship created the appearance of favoritism as it related to bonuses Curry received, promotional opportunities she was given and other accommodations for Curry, such as teleworking.

Coleman’s conduct, according to the report, violated DEA policy including misuse of office and failing to maintain high standards of personal conduct as an example to employees.

In addition, the OIG believes travel expenses incurred by Coleman and Curry for a travel assignment, were wasteful because, according to the report, their participation at the alleged work event did not appear “necessary, or consistent with the field division’s practice.”

The OIG’s report was provided to the DEA for appropriate action. According to a spokeswoman from DEA headquarters in Washington, D.C., “The matter remains ongoing within the DEA disciplinary system and we cannot comment at this time.”

It’s unclear what discipline Coleman could face. Both he and Curry remain in their current positions with the Phoenix Division of the DEA.

