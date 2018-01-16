Small plane goes off runway at Scottsdale Airport

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

A small plane went off the runway at Scottsdale Airport.

It happened just before 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The twin-engine, Canadian-registered Beechcraft Duke ran off Runway 21 after landing and hit a sign or signs.

No injuries were reported.

