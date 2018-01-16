Woman says Apple won't return lost iPad to rightful owner

Jennifer Bucher said she wanted to get a lost iPad she found back to its rightful owner. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

“We have iPhone, iPads, iMac's, regular computers.”

Jennifer Bucher says she and her family have just about every electronic gadget available.

“It's our connection to the world.”

And while seeing these devices in people's hands are common, finding them in a rugged area all by themselves is unusual.

But Bucher says that's exactly what happened recently when she was walking in her neighborhood and came across a black case lying in a remote area. Inside, a pricey iPad Air.

“I figured it probably fell off the top of someone's car. Or maybe a kid was riding their bike through one of the washes and it fell off the back of the bike.”

Bucher said she wanted to get the iPad back to its rightful owner. So, she went to her neighborhood Facebook page and posted that she found the item. In return, she says she got some tips on how to find the right owner.

“A lot of the ‘techies’ have given me ideas of how to try and find the owner and things that I could try and do on the iPad like entering the pass code numerous times to maybe trigger an email to go to their iCloud.”

Nothing seemed to work. So, Bucher took the iPad to the Apple store where the rightful owner should have registered the iPad to have activated it.

“They were able to look up the serial number, they could tell the purchase date, the exact date where it was purchased. They could see the iCloud information, the iCloud email address but they can't contact them because of privacy.”



Bucher said Apple told her it knew who the iPad belonged to, but privacy issues prevented them from contacting that person even though the victim reported it lost to Apple.

“They did report it lost, they contacted Apple, reported it lost and they did not leave contact information, that's where Apple is saying, is the loophole here. Because they didn't say it's lost and if found please contact ‘dadadada’, they will not contact them.”

Bucher says she was aggravated and somewhat upset with Apple. So, she contacted 3 On Your Side.

“I think that people need to know what to do with their Apple products if they lose them because we all lose stuff occasionally and these Apple products are very expensive we'd like to have them back.”

3 On Your Side contacted Apple, which acknowledged they are not able to accept lost Apple items due to privacy and they can't be responsible for determining rightful ownership.

However, at 3 On Your Side's request, they're making a one-time exception and are facilitating the return of the lost iPad to its rightful owner.

"I'm a firm believer in karma and if I make the effort to try and find the owner only good things can come back and like I said, I would like for somebody to do the same thing for me."

If there's an update we'll let you know.

Additionally, Apple says if this ever occurs they encourage people to hand it over to their local authorities. Here are some other helpful tips and links from Apple:

Details on Find my iPhone. For more information, please visit: https://support.apple.com/explore/find-my-iphone-ipad-mac-watch

Find My iPhone

Find My iPhone helps you locate and protect your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple Watch, AirPods, or Mac if it’s ever lost or stolen.

Set-up Find My iPhone on your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple Watch or AirPods

— Settings > [your name] > iCloud. Scroll to the bottom and tap Find My iPhone. Slide to turn on Find My iPhone and Send Last Location.

Use the Find My iPhone app on a secondary device, or Find My iPhone on iCloud.com to:

— Locate your device or your family members’ devices on a map. If the device is online and can be located, its approximate location is shown on the map.

— Play a sound on your device to help you find it if it’s close by.

— Turn on Lost Mode, which allows you to:

— Display a custom message on the lost device’s screen. For example, you can indicate that the device is lost or how to contact you.

— Any credit or debit cards set up for Apple Pay on your device will be suspended for your device, even if it’s offline. Apple Pay is also disabled for your device. You can resume using suspended cards on your device after you unlock it and sign in to iCloud.

— Your device won't display alerts or play a sound when you receive messages or notifications or if any alarms go off. You still receive phone calls and FaceTime calls.

— Remotely erase all of your personal information from the device.

— Protect your device with Activation Lock, which works in the background to make it more difficult for someone to use or sell your missing device. Lost Mode clearly indicates to anyone who finds your device that it still belongs to you and can’t be reactivated without your password.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.