Dog found hanging from tree in Tucson survives

Animal control officials in Tucson are investigating a terrible case of animal cruelty,

A dog was found hanging from a tree Monday. Thankfully, he survived.

According to Pima Animal Care Center, a teenager who had been out walking in the area heard the sound of whimpering. Curious, she followed the sound and found the mixed-breed dog hanging from a tree. She climbed the tree and freed the dog from the material that was strung around its neck.

The dog was taken to PACC for medical evaluation.

X-rays of the dog show only minimal injury from the incident, but he remains under observation.

Officers returned to the area where the dog was found and reviewed security footage, but found nothing related to the incident.

Anyone with information about the dog or the incident is asked to call PACC's Investigation Sgt. Tiffany Foster at 724-5990 or tiffany.foster@pima.gov, or call the 88-CRIME hotline at (520) 882-7463.

